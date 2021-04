News Phil’s Clóna role April 24th, 2021 10:05 PM

Ireland’s fastest woman and Ballineen local Phil Healy has been helping local dairy Clóna launch its new multi-vitamin enriched milk. Fortified with vitamins D, A, E, B12, B2, calcium and folic acid, the West Cork milk has been developed to promote health and wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: John Beasley)