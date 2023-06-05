Man given one year ‘to prove himself’

A MAN found in possession of €30 worth of cannabis is to be given an opportunity to prove his good character to the court.

Flor Murphy, solicitor, described his client Michael Collins of Knockane, Drimoleague as being ‘a likeable young man’.

The solicitor was speaking at Skibbereen District Court where the accused was charged with being in possession of cannabis at Steam Mill Lane on the night of January 15th 2022.Michael Collins (20) was also charged with being intoxicated at Ballydehob’s Main Street on April 15th and with obstructing Gda Karen O’Flynn on March 22nd.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the accused, with no previous convictions, has not come to the attention of the court since. Mr Murphy said his client had, admittedly, ‘gone off the rails’.

‘He was going through a difficult patch,’ said Mr Murphy, ‘but now he is working full-time and has re-established himself. ‘I would ask you to be as lenient as you can.’

‘I will give him a year,’ Judge James McNulty told Mr Murphy, ‘to prove that you are right about him.’ The case was adjourned for review to the May 8th 2024 sitting of Skibbereen District Court.