Irish spin on German festival for Dunmanway

A new festival is coming to Dunmanway this October with the birth of Oktoberfeis, a series of 10 events across Ireland that combines the best of Bavarian revelry with the rich heritage of Irish

traditions.

Oktoberfeis, a Gaelic twist on the world-renowned Oktoberfest, promises an unforgettable celebration infused with Irish music, food, and culture, with many of the standout elements that are immediately recognisable from the German Oktoberfest.

Attendees can expect Irish trad bands, DJs and dancers, authentic Irish food stalls, roving performers, and an eclectic mix of entertainment and competitions across the evening.

Festival founder Craig Reynolds says, ‘Oktoberfeis will cater to everyone, from old school Irish trad fanatics, to mainstream festival goers who are just looking for a good night out. Everyone will have a great time, rest assured. All of the best of Ireland combined with what we love most about the German Oktoberfest, such as the long biergarten tables and steins of beer.’

Oktoberfeis comes to the Parkway Hotel on Saturday October 21st. Tickets start at €25 and are available at www.oktoberfeis.ie.