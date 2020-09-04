IFAC opens office in Skibbereen

FARMING, food and agri-business specialist professional services firm, IFAC, has expanded in the county with the opening of a new office in Skibbereen and the creation of three new local jobs.

The new West Cork office will offer tax advisory, accountancy, farm expansion, farm structures, pension planning, succession planning, and a myriad of other ifac financial services to support its clients’ business needs.

This includes its new FarmPro service developed in response to the farmer need for regular access to financial information, to help farmers make better decisions and have more control over their finances and the running of their farms.

As the sector has become more complex the demand for financial advisors with specialist farm sector knowledge has grown significantly. IFAC’s specialist succession advisory service is more in demand than ever before and IFAC has become the go-to firm among Irish farmers, particularly dairy farmers.

The firm now has four offices in Cork and over 30 locations nationwide, employing over 400 people, and making IFAC Ireland’s eighth-largest professional services firm.

Gearoid Condon, partner at the new IFAC office, said: ‘We are delighted to open a fourth office in the county to meet the growing needs of the local farming communities and to help ensure Irish farming remains a vibrant industry. We know that Irish farmers produce the best food in the world, nonetheless, they are experiencing a challenging period.

‘Many farm businesses also need to prioritise financial planning to help support the future viability of the sector. The team at our Skibbereen office will be on hand to give our clients the right advice and support to help them navigate these challenges and guide them through all of their key business decisions.’

IFAC has been at the heart of agriculture and food since 1975, providing its services and advice to its local farming, food, and agri-business clients across the county.

The firm has also been shortlisted in six categories in this year’s Irish Accountancy Awards, including for Large Practice of the Year, Advisory Team of the Year – IFAC Food & Agribusiness Team, and Best Use of Technology in Accountancy & Finance – IFAC FarmPro.