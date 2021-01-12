BREAKING: HSE confirms Covid outbreaks at Bantry General Hospital

THE HSE has confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Bantry General Hospital but has moved to reassure the public that patient and staff care is the ‘main priority’.

It says it has suspended inpatient, day case and outpatient services at the hospital, ‘due to the rapid increase in the number of patients with confirmed Covid-19 being admitted’.

Emergency and urgent time-sensitive procedures and care will continue to be provided.

While it says Bantry General Hospital remains open and any member of the public who is seriously ill and requires emergency care will be assessed and treated as appropriate, it also confirmed an unspecified number of cases of Covid-19 at the hospital.

It did not say whether the cases involved patients or staff, but added that there are more patients awaiting results of Covid tests.

Responding to reports today that its ICU was approaching full capacity, it said it has the capability to transfer patients needing ICU treatment to ‘appropriate sites’.

