First ‘cost rental’ homes launched in Bantry

CORK County Council’s first ‘cost rental scheme’ has been launched in Bantry, aiming to provide affordable rented accommodation to people on middle incomes.

Applications for the new two, three and four bed houses at An Cnocan, Milleencoola, Bantry will open at 12 noon on Monday October 14th.

It is aimed at people who do not own a home and are above the threshold for social housing, but have difficulty affording private rented accommodation. The scheme provides a secure tenancy at a rent which is below the market rent in the local area and is a long-term secure rental option.

The development of 10 newly built, A-rated, family homes is located in a much sought-after residential location in Bantry. The rent for the 10 houses, made up of eight two-beds, one three-bed and one four-bed, is at least 25% below private market rents in the area.

Houses will be allocated on a lottery basis to applicants who have submitted all the required documents and who are deemed eligible for the scheme. Renters will enter a tenancy arrangement with Cork County Council.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said the development offers high-quality, affordable rental homes in an exclusive development within walking distance of the town centre. ‘This new scheme, demonstrates the work that Cork County Council is doing to achieve the housing targets set by government,’ he said.

Cork County Council chief executive Moira Murrell said that Bantry is the first scheme in the county and another will open in Bandon in the next number of months, followed by schemes in other towns in 2025 and beyond.

Applications for the scheme will be accepted between 12 noon on October 14th and 12 noon on October 28th via the online application portal on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie