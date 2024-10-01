Fab four for the Star at media awards event in Mullingar

THE Southern Star picked up four awards out of nine nominations when the Local Ireland Media Awards were announced at a gala event at the Mullingar Park Hotel last Thursday night.

The awards were for Best Headline (‘Pier Pressure’ – about the people of Union Hall’s campaign to save their pier); Best Innovation (for The Southern Star’s new advertising website); Best Advertising Campaign (Bantry Tyre Centre) and Best Use of Digital (for the In the News podcast).

A total of 19 awards were given, including a Lifetime Achievement award for Kieran Walsh of the Munster Express, whose family have been associated with the Waterford-based newspaper for more than 130 years.

President of Local Ireland Dan Linehan said the judges had to deliberate on nearly 600 entries and the standard of journalism was ‘first class’.

National Lottery chief executive and awards sponsor Cian Murphy said the awards celebrate the exceptional work of local journalists and regional newspapers across the country.

‘Their dedication to informing and connecting our communities mirrors the National Lottery’s commitment to supporting good causes, making a positive difference in the lives of people throughout Ireland.’

Chair of the judges, author, journalist and broadcaster Bantry native Alison O’Connor said it was not an easy task to pick winners. ‘These awards are about recognising the very best of what local newspapers do.’

The event was hosted by RTÉ presenter Marty Whelan.

Executive director of Local Ireland – the organisation which represents Ireland’s local newspaper sector – Bob Hughes said the awards were the biggest yet with new categories for diversity, sustainability and best headline.

Joining Alison O’Connor on the judging panel were journalist and broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald, emeritus professor at TUD Michael Foley, Dawn Wheatley of DCU School of Communications, managing director of Kinetic Ireland Andrew Sinclair, photographer and former Irish Times picture editor Frank Miller, broadcaster and writer Valerie Cox, journalist and author PJ Cunningham, novelist and newspaper columnist Dr Martina Devlin, policy editor of the Business Post Daniel Murray and deputy night editor of the Irish Sun, Gerry McCarthy.