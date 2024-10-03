Evie to run for Labour Party

EVIE Nevin has officially been selected as the Labour Party candidate to contest the next general election in Cork South West.

The party’s selection convention took place at O’Donovan’s Hotel in Clonakilty on Wednesday night and Evie, the party’s local area representative, was the sole candidate to put her name forward for consideration.

Despite not securing a seat in the local elections in June, she remains resolute. ‘It was tough and the outcome wasn’t what we hoped for, but it’s only strengthened our resolve to revive Labour representation in Cork South West,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘Running shows voters that we are here for the long haul, ready to bring real change and represent those who feel unheard.

She is determined to run a strong campaign and embrace her underdog status. ‘I know I’ll be the underdog in this election, but it’s a powerful place to be. Underdogs can run bold campaigns that speak directly to voters’ needs. We are ready to defy the odds and deliver change,’ she said.

The cost of living crisis, coupled with social justice and climate change, are some of the issues that will be at the heart of her election campaign.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said she is thrilled that Evie will run as the Labour Party candidate in Cork South West.

‘I have seen first-hand her commitment to her values, her community and the welfare of all who live in the area. Evie brings a fresh perspective and a commitment to addressing the diverse needs of all communities.’

Meanwhile, Bandon native Nessa Cosgrove, who was elected as a Labour councillor in Sligo in the local elections, has been selected to stand for the party in the next general election in Sligo/ Leitrim.