Covid-19 Wednesday: 17 deaths, 557 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the deaths, nine occurred in March, four in February, and four occurred in January, or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51- 94 years.
There has been a total of 4,566* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 16th March, the HPSC has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 228,215** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 262 are men / 291 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 229 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties. ***
As of 8am today, 350 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There were 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 452,554 people have received their first dose
- 164,496 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification 3 deaths. The figure of 4,566 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 228,215 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases**
(to midnight 16Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 16Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 16Mar2021)
|Ireland
|557
|481
|148
|7,048
|Offaly
|15
|18
|339.9
|265
|Longford
|5
|3
|318.1
|130
|Kildare
|58
|40
|236.4
|526
|Dublin
|229
|199
|222.9
|3,003
|Meath
|31
|28
|215.8
|421
|Donegal
|34
|24
|160.8
|256
|Louth
|10
|11
|145.1
|187
|Carlow
|10
|8
|142.3
|81
|Westmeath
|14
|11
|141.9
|126
|Limerick
|12
|9
|128.3
|250
|Tipperary
|24
|19
|124.7
|199
|Galway
|20
|24
|115.1
|297
|Roscommon
|8
|6
|114.7
|74
|Waterford
|6
|8
|103.3
|120
|Mayo
|<5
|5
|98.1
|128
|Wicklow
|<5
|8
|95.5
|136
|Wexford
|11
|13
|89.5
|134
|Sligo
|9
|4
|88.5
|58
|Monaghan
|<5
|2
|81.5
|50
|Cavan
|13
|5
|78.8
|60
|Laois
|6
|4
|77.9
|66
|Clare
|<5
|4
|57.2
|68
|Kerry
|10
|6
|54.8
|81
|Cork
|10
|17
|50.3
|273
|Kilkenny
|6
|3
|47.4
|47
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|37.4
|12
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence is 76.5
- 5-day moving average is 481
