Book has backing of Sophie’s family

A new book, looking at the horrific murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, which has been researched and written by journalist and theatre director, Michael Sheridan, has received the full backing of Sophie’s family.

The Murder of Sophie: How I Hunted and Haunted the West Cork Killer examines the lead-up to the murder at a lonely cottage outside Toormore and the events that took place following the discovery of Ms du Plantier’s body on December 23th, 1996 outside Schull.

The book describes the scene during the lead-up to that Christmas, now 24 years ago, when Ms du Plantier arrived to spend the festive season alone in her remote cottage.

It goes on to outline how Ian Bailey, an English journalist who lives locally, quickly became a person of interest for investigating gardaí.

While Mr Bailey was arrested twice but never charged, he was tried in absentia in Paris, for the murder of the 39-year-old mother-of-one and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In the dedication of the book, Michael Sheridan thanks Sophie’s family for their support and, with a preface penned by Sophie’s uncle, Jean-Pierre Gazeau, the author attempts to unravel the shocking facts of a unique murder case.

It is published by Gadfly Press and is available now in both eBook and hardback online.