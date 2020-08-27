News

Batches of Gubbeen cheese recalled over health fears

August 27th, 2020 4:21 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Share this article

Batches of the famous West Cork Gubbeen Cheese are being withdrawn by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland  as a precautionary measure due to the detection of E-coli.

The two products affected are

  • Gubbeen Farmhouse Products Gubbeen Cheese; pack size: 170g; approval number: IE 1089 EC; Use by dates: 17.09.20 and 19.09.20.
  • Joyce’s Supermarkets of Galway Gubbeen Cheese; pack size: 170g; approval number: IE 1089 EC; Use by date: 10.09.20.

A spokesperson for the Food Safety Authority of Ireland said  that the above batches of Gubbeen Cheese are being withdrawn from the market as a precaution because the presence of E.coli  at the levels detected indicates a possible hygiene issue and the potential for the presence of harmful bacteria.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.