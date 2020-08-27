Batches of Gubbeen cheese recalled over health fears

Batches of the famous West Cork Gubbeen Cheese are being withdrawn by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland as a precautionary measure due to the detection of E-coli.

The two products affected are

Gubbeen Farmhouse Products Gubbeen Cheese; pack size: 170g; approval number: IE 1089 EC; Use by dates: 17.09.20 and 19.09.20.

Joyce’s Supermarkets of Galway Gubbeen Cheese; pack size: 170g; approval number: IE 1089 EC; Use by date: 10.09.20.

A spokesperson for the Food Safety Authority of Ireland said that the above batches of Gubbeen Cheese are being withdrawn from the market as a precaution because the presence of E.coli at the levels detected indicates a possible hygiene issue and the potential for the presence of harmful bacteria.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.