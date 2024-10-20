Words by Water draws the crowds

KINSALE’s annual literary festival, Words by Water, which took place recently was once again a resounding success.

The four-day festival saw acclaimed writers including Sinéad Gleeson, Nuala O’Connor, Rónán Hession, Davy Russell, Jan Carson, Michelle Gallen, Sheila Armstrong, Noel O’Regan, Ethel Crowley and more chatting about their work and inspiration to rapt audiences.

Friday night saw a packed house for Dr Marie Cassidy, while Marian Keyes and Kinsale’s own Tara Flynn drew the crowds on Saturday night, despite the downpour!

Local talent shone over the weekend also, with a poetry night curated by Matthew Geden, afternoon tea with Alice Taylor, and the festival-favourite Local Voices event on Sunday morning, with Michelle Dunne, Daragh Fleming, Lynda Marron and Michelle McDonagh closing the festival on a high note.

Meanwhile, the smaller readers were also entertained and encouraged by Shane Hegarty, Barry Moloney, Nadine Hughes Campbell, Trish Kelleher and Amanda Neri, while their workshops saw participants take part in creative writing with bestselling author Fíona Scarlett, bookbinding with Elize De Beer, and papermaking with local artist Caroline Smith. Words - and water! - were alive and well in Kinsale over the weekend.

The festival will return next year from October 2nd to 5th.