Weddings with a difference at the Celtic Ross Hotel

The Celtic Ross Hotel is the ultimate wedding destination, providing a stunning backdrop for your civil ceremony and wedding function.

If you’ve always dreamed of getting married on a beach, you can do just that somewhere that is close to your heart and home by having your civil ceremony on the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery. It’s treated just like a room at the hotel and the team will organise the red carpet and chairs, they will hand out the ceremony booklets, and will have the champagne at hand for after the service.

If you’d prefer an indoor ceremony, the Warren Suite, Round Tower and Ardagh Suite all provide stunning views of Rosscarbery Estuary and can cater for group sizes up to 300.

There’s plenty of places to relax between the ceremony and meal, including a covered terrace and patio area.

There’s also an option to have an intimate meal with your nearest and dearest in the smaller Warren Suite, followed by a big party in the Ardagh Suite with music and quality finger food.

The hotel also offers the traditional wedding function, with a drinks reception and meal.

Executive Chef Alex Petit has crafted beautiful new menus. All the food is locally sourced with offerings such as woodcock smoked mackerel, 12-hour braised feather blade beef and braised lamb shoulder. The more traditional sirloin of beef and turkey and ham are also available.

For something different and more casual, starter sharing platters are sure to break the ice. All desserts are made using West Cork cream and seasonally sourced fruits.

As a unique late-night offering, your guests can be served dishes such as Timoleague Korean sticky pork belly wraps, West Cork scampi and the famous Rosscarbery burger from the West Cork Street Food Truck, which is on the patio outside the Ardagh Suite.

Whatever your dream wedding looks like, Wedding and Events Manager Deborah Long, General Manager Neil Grant, and Executive Chef Alex Petit will work with you to create your bespoke wedding package.