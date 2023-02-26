Try to consume calories earlier in the day

WE all know ‘we are what we eat’ but now science is telling us at what time we eat our meals can make a big difference as well.

It’s all about your metabolism. Our bodies breakdown food more efficiently earlier in the day so it’s important to eat healthy breakfast, a good lunch and a smaller tea.

This will really help your body to burn and store fat correctly. But in today’s busy world we often skip breakfast because we don’t have the time and binge late at night after a hard day of work. Research says it would be better to do the opposite. You should eat 35-45% of your calories in the middle of the day and smaller meals for the rest of the evening. Research has shown that people who were given a food plan and ate most of their calories early in the day lost more weight than people who did the reverse. Their blood sugars, cholesterol levels and insulin sensitivity also improved.

Ideally, eating your big meal in the middle of the day and grazing for the rest of the day is ideally the way to go. Remaining active like going back to work after lunch or going for a walk really assists your metabolism as well. Of course, sometimes life gets in the way and with our busy life styles and it suits better to eat in the evening. My advice here if you do eat your big meal in the evening is to eat it around 6pm and leave at least four hours before you go to bed.