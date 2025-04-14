Sinéad Crowley enters Clonakilty Hall of Fame

With fine accolades paid to her years of selflessness, Sinéad Crowley was deservingly awarded the 2025 Clonakilty Mayoral Council Hall of Fame Award at a special ceremony in O’Donovan’s Hotel on Tuesday this week.

Clonakilty mayor Eileen Sheppard told those gathered that this is a very special award, that they only give out once a year to someone who goes over and above for their community.

‘The beginning of Sinéad’s volunteering work took her to Africa with the Construction Volunteer Programme and this led to her work with the GAA, Darkness into Light, Penny Dinners, Clonakilty Community Resource Centre and all the local projects that she is involved in,’ said Eileen.

‘Her sense of community is known far and wide. She is the backbone and heart of so much that takes place in Clonakilty. You light up every room you walk into with your beautiful smile, red hair and we all know that with you being there, everything is going to be alright.’

Eileen added that every town needs a ‘Sinéad’, someone who pulls them all together when help is needed.

‘She is always the first person we all look to when we are looking for stewards or something to be done. Your gift is knowing what people want and need before they know themselves. You have an exceptional spirit of generosity and kindness.’

Eileen said it was important to have the occasion to recognise the difference that Sinéad had made to their community and to thank her for all her years of service, hard work and dedication to Clonakilty.

Other speakers on the night included Catriona Twomey of Penny Dinners, Paul Hayes of Darkness into Light, Caroline Hayes from Clonakilty Resource Centre and many more.