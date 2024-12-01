McIntyre coming to Gleneagle

TV favourite Michael McIntyre is going back on the road and will be making his first ever visit to Killarney’s Gleneagle Inec Arena with his new show Macnificent.

Tickets are now on sale for two dates in the Gleneagle as he returns to stand-up after five years. McIntyre brings Macnificent to the Gleneagle on Tuesday March 18th and Wednesday March 19th 2025.

McIntyre is the host of two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America. His previous tours have sold over four million tickets.

Tickets from €59.85 are on sale from www.inec.ie