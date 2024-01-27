Lore of St Brigid for Bandon festival

THE lore of St Brigid and a panel discussion on whether women’s voices are being heard are just some of the events taking place in Bandon for the St Brigid’s Festival, which runs in the town from February 1st to 5th.

Now in its fourth year, Creative Bandon will curate the event to commemorate our only female patron saint with poetry, music, and discussions.

Journalist and Bandonian Justine McCarthy will chair a panel discussion called ‘What Now Brigid?’ while other events include a denim upcycling workshop and contemporary yoga. Bandon Library will be the venue for the Brigid’s Cloak Installation throughout February.

Meanwhile, UCC academic Shane Lehane will delve into the lore of Brigid’s European origins on February 1st, while a Brigid’s Cross workshop takes place on the same day.

Music entertainment comes from Polly Barrett and Asha, which takes place in the Cellar at Bandon Town Hall, while a Poetry Café takes place on Saturday February 3rd led by published poet and MC Catherine Ronan.