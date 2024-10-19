Kinsale the focus for Big Picture Festival

A SPECIAL photographic tribute to the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan will feature at this year’s Big Picture Festival in Kinsale, which will take place on Saturday, October 19th and Sunday 20th.

The event, organised by Press Photographers Ireland (PPI), will be based at Temperance Hall, Kinsale and the AIB Press Photographer of the Year 2024 exhibition will also be on display for the public to view from Friday afternoon.

Now in its third year, the exhibition features PPI members including Denis Minihane from Skibbereen, who recently retired from the Irish Examiner, John Minihan, Clodagh Kilcoyne and AIB Photographer of the Year 2024, Alan Betson.

Tipperary photographer Padraig O’Flannabhra will show his photographs of music legend MacGowan. Clodagh Kilcoyne was an Irish staff photographer with Reuters International News Agency, and her work ranges from the war in Ukraine to major sporting events.

Legendary Fleet Street photographer John Minihan will repeat his hugely popular talk from 2023 when he presents some of his iconic work featuring Princess Diana, Alfred Hitchcock, and Samuel Beckett.

Denis Minihane won numerous awards in his lifetime of service, and will also present some very memorable images including from the Air India disaster, the Kowloon Bridge shipwreck, and other stories from his career.

Canon Ireland will host a special day of activities on Sunday October 20th as part of the festival, including an expert guided photographic walk of scenic Kinsale and a look behind the scenes of the Paris 2024 Olympics with Inpho Photography photographer, James Crombie, as well as an insight into War and Conflict photography with Andrew Parsons.

‘The Big Picture Festival of press photography continues to grow in popularity after more than 1,000 visitors took part in 2023. Kinsale is the ideal venue for anyone with an eye for a photograph and there’ll be plenty for everyone to see over this weekend,’ said chairperson of the organising committee, Alice de la Cour.

The event is free and tickets are available through Eventbrite.