WEST Cork is again full of things to do this weekend and while the weather has been just a touch unpredictable recently, that summer feeling is starting to creep into the air.

This weekend features one of the year's biggest charity events, a commemoration for lives lost, a chance to get rid of some old clothes and the screening of a birthday celebration for Clonakilty!

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Darkness Into Light

The annual charity event is back tonight, and there are lots of option for West Cork people looking to take part.

It's billed as 'the most important sunrise of the year' and last year raised €3.8m for Pieta House

The walk starts at 4.15am across West Cork and beyond, and one Leap artist taking part is raffling his painting titled 'Early Morning Rosscarbery' to anyone who shares and donates.

Walks are taking place in 11 locations across West Cork – find your local Darkness Into Light walk here.

Lusitania commemoration

This year marks 108 years since the RMS Lusitania was torpedoed 12 miles south of the Old Head of Kinsale during WW1.

On Sunday, the Lusitania Muesuem & Signal Tower will host a ceremony to reflect on this act of war, which cost the lives of 1,198 men, women and children.

This year's guest speaker is Graham Carr-Jones, a relative of Edward Carr-Jones. Edward was the pianist aboard the Lusitania and did not survive the sinking.

All are welcome at the Lusitania Memorial Garden this Sunday. The ceremony will begin at 2pm sharp.

Last year's ceremony was an emotional one, as the grand-daughter of a lucky survivor travelled from Oregon in America to pay her respects.

Clothes collection

Need to get rid of some old clothes, or simply want to declutter your house? Darrara Community Centre will host an old clothes collection fundraiser this Sunday.

Items accepted include ladies, gents and children's clothing; household textiles such as curtains, towels, bed linen; shoes, handbags and belts – these must be bagged separately. Duvets and pillows cannot be accepted.

Donations can be dropped into Darrara Community Centre on Saturday morning from 11am - 12 noon.

Screening of Clon occasion

Clonakilty celebrated its 400th birthday on May 5th 2013, of the granting of a charter by King James First which formally established the town and town council.

President Higgins came to town and a great Sunday was enjoyed by hundreds of locals who turned out for the occasion.

An hour-long DVD, recording the highlights of the historic day, was subsequently produced and sold locally.

To remember the day 10 years ago, all are invited to a social gathering at O' Donovan’s Hotel at 8.30pm this Friday evening 5th May, where the DVD will be shown on a big screen.

Drag brunch in DeBarras

Head to DeBarras tomorrow for what looks to be some of the most fun you can have in West Cork this weekend.

Hosted by Siobhán O'Mahony, the event features a Drag Brunch that will be the perfect recipe for a great day out.

Food will be provided by the renowned chef Caitlin Ruth, entertainment by the Queens of Drag, Mockie Ah and there will be surprises throughout the afternoon.

The dress code is 'loud, proud and stand out from the crowd'.

For more information click here. For tickets contact [email protected]