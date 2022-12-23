OK, you probably have plans — it is Christmas on Sunday after all — but there is still plenty to do across West Cork this weekend.

There are lots of Christmas swims, a dance night in Leap, fun options for the family on St Stephen's Day and a new documentary on an Irish hero.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Christmas swim fundraisers

The Christmas swim has long been a big West Cork tradition, and this year is no different with loads of options for anyone looking to dip their toes in the sea this Sunday.

The annual swim at Inchydoney beach takes place at 11am, with donations in aid of Fr John Kingston's mission in Mozambique. Donate here.

The Coolmaine beach swim also takes place at 11am, with all proceeds going towards St Michael's Centre and the Red Cross Bandon Branch. Donate here.

Garrylucas beach will play host to a swim at 11am in aid of Sailability Kinsale and Lisheens House. Donate here.

The annual Schull Christmas Day swim is back again. The swim, in aid of Cope Foundation, will take place at 12:00pm at Schull Pier. Register here.

Vintage run

Caheragh & District Vintage Club are hosting a vintage run on St Stephen's Day, Monday 26th in aid of Tadhg MacCarthaigh Ladies GAA club.

All vehicles and people are welcome, with invitations open for vintage, classic or modern tractors, trucks and motorcycles.

Registration will be open from 12.30pm at the Traveller's Rest, and proceedings will kick-off at 1.30pm sharp. Full details available on Facebook.

Skibbereen RFC fun day

Skibbereen Rugby Club are hosting a Christmas party on St Stephen's Day, with members and non-members both welcome.

The day will involve mixed tag matches and there will be some special guests in attendance as well. All proceeds will go towards Cancer Connect.

Festivities kick-off at 2.30pm, with live music from 5pm, and the huge Munster vs Leinster game will be shown on big screens at 7.30pm.

Full details available on Facebook.

Christmas rave in Connolly's of Leap

A pre Christmas rave comes to Leap tonight in the form of G-Town Record's Don, otherwise known as Shampain. He will be joined on the night by DJ Supreme Arveene from the house duo ‘Bon Voyage’.

Also on decks on the night will be two of Cork's finest Emily Dunne and Ladrin, and young Cork DJ Taurean.

Tickets are €21.50 and likely to sell out so get yours now via the Connolly's website.

Sean Hales documentary

If you're planning on staying in on Christmas evening, a new documentary about Brigadier General Sean Hales will air on YouTube at 8pm.

This year marked the 100th anniversary of the assassination of the Bandon man, with the special documentary — made by Lar McCarthy and Brendan Hayes — receiving a great reception from family members when it was shown in the Clonakilty Park Cinema.

To view the documentary, search for 'A Family At War' on YouTube from 8pm on Sunday evening.

If you have an upcoming event taking place in West Cork let us know by emailing [email protected]