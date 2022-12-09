IT has been absolutely freezing this week — Met Éireann have issued enough weather warnings to last until the new year and it looks as if the cold weather is only beginning.

Luckily for us, the people of West Cork have a warmth that will get us all through the cold, and have organised enough festive fun this weekend to melt even the Grinch's heart.

There are fundraisers, Christmas fairs, excellent music and a Santa fun run for you to sink your teeth into over the next few days — what are you waiting for?

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Christmas concert in Timoleague

The Church of the Nativity in Timoleague is hosting a Christmas choir concert tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm, featuring the Glaslinn Choir from Bandon.

There will also be performances from Valley Voices, Bandon Grammar School Choir and Timoleague National School Choir.

The event is acting as a fundraiser for both the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic churches in Timoleague, with proceeds shared between them. It is the first time each church has come together for an event like this.

It's a great opportunity to support local voices and help raise money to support each church. You don't need to buy a ticket but any donations will be welcomed with thanks.

Unplugged concert in Connolly's of Leap

Pa Sheehy is coming to Connolly's of Leap for a special unplugged concert in the intimate surroundings of Connolly's of Leap this Sunday.

Sheehy is perhaps best known for his role as lead singer of the popular Walking on Cars, but has branched out into solo work following the breakup of the band.

The man from Dingle will be onstage in Connolly's at 8pm. Doors are at 7pm and tickets are available here.

Rescue service open day

The West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue service are hosting an open day at The Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery from 11am-2.30pm on Sunday.

A new €100,000 vessel provided through local donations is set to be the central attraction.

Fundraising at the time of the Tit Bonhomme provided the seed money for the service and now it has 12 certified search and rescue divers who will make great use of their new 7.8m Redbay RIB.

Skibbereen Rowing Club 5km fun run

A Santa fun run (or walk) has been organised by Skibbereen Rowing Club this Sunday to raise funds for new gym equipment.

Just a couple of months ago we reported that the most successful rowing club in the country urgently needed to update their stock of boats, and now they need help to update their equipment.

The run is bound to be fun, with spot prizes, a raffle, pop-up shop and more set to add to the festivities.

Registration is from 10am at the rowing club, and €5 per entry or €15 for a family.

More festive Christmas fairs

Last weekend saw a whole host of Christmas fairs and markets take place across West Cork.

The good news for anyone who missed them is that there are more scheduled for this Sunday, giving you the perfect opportunity to get out and support a wide variety of local businesses, crafters, food stalls and more.

All fairs listed take place on Sunday, December 11th.

Ballineen: Head to the BEDA Hall from 12pm-5pm where there will be lots of refreshments and festive stalls, along with the chance to meet Santa and his helpers. Entry is €4 per adult (festive treats included), with a €3 fee to meet Santa.

Baltimore: Casey's of Baltimore are hosting a fair from 11am-3pm in the hotel, where you will have the opportunity to support local food and craft producers. Admission is free and there will be mulled wine on arrival — what more could you want?

Courtmacsherry: The annual Christmas bazaar will take place from 3pm-6pm in the community centre. There will be Christmas crafts, a raffle, teas and coffees and a wheel of fortune!

Glengarriff: Eccles Hotel will be hosting a Christmas craft fair where you'll find a variety of lovely local artists, designs, and crafts. Places are limited for this weekend's chance to meet Santa, so best to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Call 027 63003 now to book.

If you have an upcoming event taking place in West Cork let us know by emailing [email protected]