Collection of poems by the creative writing group in Clonakilty FET Centre

A COLLECTION of short-form poems inspired by haiku, tanka and cherita poetry, written by the Creative Writing group in Clonakilty Further Education and Training Centre, facilitated by adult educator Tess Leak, as part of Cork Lifelong Learning Festival 2025.

Cherita – a collaboration by Eileen O’Loghlin, Anne Corby and Emer Clifford

the space in my mind where thoughts collect

is filled with smells and sounds

Of farming in Springtime

it's time to gather

and corral them into shape for the day

but first, what’s my name?

The Courtship by Emer Clifford

For one week, we courted...this exotic visitor and I.

His dark, piercing eyes barely visible behind the zoro mask.

Tantalising me with flashes of his extensive tanned underparts.

He picked me!

Me and my bushy garden!

This glorious black Redstart!

Haiku – by Caroline Condon

Rumblings Afar

Cars lorries trucks rushing on

Peace in my garden

St. Patrick’s Day by John Keohane

People of all Ages

Gather from all Nations

In love – Joy – Unity – Peace

to dance - to Play Music

to Parade, showcase – to Goodness

the beauty – the Colours of

Irish CULTURES

The Morning Sun – by John Keohane

The Morning Sun Greets Me

as I walk to the Farmyard

to begin a New Workday...

I start the tractor – Drive to

Collect a Bale of Silage...

A Robin Descends Rapidly to

Gather a worm for Breakfast...

...Winking at me with Delight!

Outside - Paddy Duggan

On Going outside

Released from The Confinement

Thoughts flow River-Like

Cherita – by Anne Corby

Euphonium drones

My son struggles to play it

Sounds like cow in pain

Consolation – by Anne Corby

Wake for an electrocuted crow

he dangled from the black wires

that rule the sky

a cacophony of caws,

as a murder of crows

arrived for the funeral

Consolation – by Anne Kelly

Expectations were high

with that lingering soft kiss

on my cheek he placed

the biggest slobbering snog

consolation? - my grandson

Tanka – Anne Kelly

The church spire hits the sky

Cool clear bright and peaceful

Nothing else matters

Saturday confession dread

Bless me father I have sinned!

Cherita – a collaboration by the Creative Writing Group

I walked with pounding heart

wondering what’s going to happen next

will I survive this ordeal!

a bomb exploding in the distance

sirens squeal as buildings disappear to rubble

I run to shelter, I am still alive

Solace –By Amy Russell

Silhouetted trees

Xray lungs against hazy sky

Bubbles speak, dia dhuit

Dusk, crows resounding chorus

Enters darkness, swallows day

St. Patrick’s Day - By Amy Russell

Unfathomable

Muffled over microfone

Frozen, toes cold, sun breaks forth

Tights in tutus shivering

Hot chips satisfy sore belly

Haiku – By Noel Lynch

Walking in my sleep

I felt some haiku poems

Run loose in my had

Haiku – By Noel Lynch

Darkness into light

I awake at dawn unable

to face another day

Tanka – by Noel Lynch

Consolation now

I came last in the sack race

falling easily then

as I picked myself up

my wife consoled me once.

Tanka – by Noel Lynch

Solace as in peace

peace to all warring countries

bring solace to each

stop the wars and the hatred

may there be just serenity.

Peace – by Noel Lynch

In this holy place of peace

my mind was enriched

with positive thoughts

leaving my very being in

A surreal frenzy

Of joy love and peace

Bird – by Noel Lynch

A bird flew into

my living room

excited frail and tiny

I picked it up

stroked and cuddled it in my palm

consoled it just flitted away.

Cut-out- poem by Margaret Phair