Collection of poems by the creative writing group in Clonakilty FET Centre

A COLLECTION of short-form poems inspired by haiku, tanka and cherita poetry, written by the Creative Writing group in Clonakilty Further Education and Training Centre, facilitated by adult educator Tess Leak, as part of Cork Lifelong Learning Festival 2025.
Cherita – a collaboration by Eileen O’Loghlin, Anne Corby and Emer Clifford
the space in my mind where thoughts collect
is filled with smells and sounds
Of farming in Springtime
it's time to gather
and corral them into shape for the day
but first, what’s my name?
The Courtship by Emer Clifford
For one week, we courted...this exotic visitor and I.
His dark, piercing eyes barely visible behind the zoro mask.
Tantalising me with flashes of his extensive tanned underparts.
He picked me!
Me and my bushy garden!
This glorious black Redstart!
Haiku – by Caroline Condon
Rumblings Afar
Cars lorries trucks rushing on
Peace in my garden
St. Patrick’s Day by John Keohane
People of all Ages
Gather from all Nations
In love – Joy – Unity – Peace
to dance - to Play Music
to Parade, showcase – to Goodness
the beauty – the Colours of
Irish CULTURES
The Morning Sun – by John Keohane
The Morning Sun Greets Me
as I walk to the Farmyard
to begin a New Workday...
I start the tractor – Drive to
Collect a Bale of Silage...
A Robin Descends Rapidly to
Gather a worm for Breakfast...
...Winking at me with Delight!
Outside - Paddy Duggan
On Going outside
Released from The Confinement
Thoughts flow River-Like
Cherita – by Anne Corby
Euphonium drones
My son struggles to play it
Sounds like cow in pain
Consolation – by Anne Corby
Wake for an electrocuted crow
he dangled from the black wires
that rule the sky
a cacophony of caws,
as a murder of crows
arrived for the funeral
Consolation – by Anne Kelly
Expectations were high
with that lingering soft kiss
on my cheek he placed
the biggest slobbering snog
consolation? - my grandson
Tanka – Anne Kelly
The church spire hits the sky
Cool clear bright and peaceful
Nothing else matters
Saturday confession dread
Bless me father I have sinned!
Cherita – a collaboration by the Creative Writing Group
I walked with pounding heart
wondering what’s going to happen next
will I survive this ordeal!
a bomb exploding in the distance
sirens squeal as buildings disappear to rubble
I run to shelter, I am still alive
Solace –By Amy Russell
Silhouetted trees
Xray lungs against hazy sky
Bubbles speak, dia dhuit
Dusk, crows resounding chorus
Enters darkness, swallows day
St. Patrick’s Day - By Amy Russell
Unfathomable
Muffled over microfone
Frozen, toes cold, sun breaks forth
Tights in tutus shivering
Hot chips satisfy sore belly
Haiku – By Noel Lynch
Walking in my sleep
I felt some haiku poems
Run loose in my had
Haiku – By Noel Lynch
Darkness into light
I awake at dawn unable
to face another day
Tanka – by Noel Lynch
Consolation now
I came last in the sack race
falling easily then
as I picked myself up
my wife consoled me once.
Tanka – by Noel Lynch
Solace as in peace
peace to all warring countries
bring solace to each
stop the wars and the hatred
may there be just serenity.
Peace – by Noel Lynch
In this holy place of peace
my mind was enriched
with positive thoughts
leaving my very being in
A surreal frenzy
Of joy love and peace
Bird – by Noel Lynch
A bird flew into
my living room
excited frail and tiny
I picked it up
stroked and cuddled it in my palm
consoled it just flitted away.
Cut-out- poem by Margaret Phair