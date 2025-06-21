Clonakilty to become a dementia inclusive community

BUILDING on the experience of being an Autism Friendly town, Clonakilty now plans to become a community where people living with dementia are fully included in every part of the business, social and community life of the town.

The West Cork Dementia project was launched in Bantry on June 3rd and aims to bring the experiences of developing a dementia inclusive community in Bantry to other parts of West Cork, starting in Clonakilty with a three-year project funded by HSE south west.

A group of interested individuals from Clonakilty attended the launch which also featured a strategic plan for Bantry to complete the work already underway in that town.

Speaking at the launch, June Hamill, HSE community worker said there was great interest in Clonakilty in ensuring the community was equipped to fully support people living with dementia and their families and care companions.

Dementia Awareness Training by qualified experienced dementia educators has already commenced in Clonakilty with members of the gardai and fire service.

Further training funded by Cork ETB will continue in the autumn.