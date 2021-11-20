Breaking Out released in cinemas this month

AFTER long delays caused by the pandemic, Breaking Out, the story of Schull singer-songwriter Fergus O’Farrell will be released in cinemas from November 19th. The documentary has already won the George Morrison Feature Documentary Award at the 2021 Irish Film & Television Academy Awards as well as Best Irish Documentary at the Galway Film Fleadh 2019.

The Southern Star has been lucky enough to see a preview and can endorse critics descriptions of it being ‘remarkable’ and ‘deeply affecting.’

This intimate, and also very humorous journey into the heart and soul of the late Fergus was filmed over 10 years by director and his friend, Michael McCormack.

It charts the career of Fergus, lead singer with Interference, and his battle with muscular dystrophy, up to his death at the age of 48.

Fergus is known to many for his timeless song ‘Gold,’ which was performed by Glen Hansard and featured in the soundtrack to Once, the Oscar winning film and multi-Tony-award-winning musical.

Glen was one of the many songwriters inspired by Fergus, and in one of the many incredible moments in Breaking Out, he performs the ultimate duet as Fergus’ greatest gift was failing.

Interference was the first band ever booked to play in Coughlans, Douglas Street Cork city in 2012.

To celebrate the release of the documentary, they’ve announced Interference featuring Glen Hansard at Cyprus Avenue as part of the Right Here Right Now festival on Sunday, November 14th at 7pm. Tickets €35. See coughlans.ie for more.