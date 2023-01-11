Best films and TV to watch in 2023

WE have been spoiled for choice for film and TV in recent years, and 2023 looks to be another year full of creative new films and iconic remakes.

While there will be many surprise hits as always, we can look forward to the next year of entertainment with a hopeful eye, as there is a plethora of films and TV shows slated for release in 2023 worth getting excited for.

It can be hard to decide what to watch, so having something to look forward to might make those difficult choices easier in the months to come — here are the films and TV shows you should be looking out for in 2023.

Cocaine Bear

After ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine, an American black bear goes on a murderous rampage in a small Georgia town where a group of locals and tourists must join forces in order to survive the attack.

Shot in Ireland, Cocaine Bear looks like it will be one of 2023's maddest films and features an ensemble cast including Keri Russell (The Americans) and O'Shea Jackson Junior (Straight Outta Compton). It will also mark the last performance from Ray Liotta following his death in 2022.

The trailer alone is a wild ride, as Cocaine Bear looks set to be the perfect group-watch in 2023.

Release date: February 24th.

Barbie

Having shot to success with the brilliant Ladybird and Little Women, director Greta Gerwig has turned her attention to the world's most famous figurine for her next film.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — two performers at the peak of their power — will star as Barbie and Ken, with a supporting cast including Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon, among others.

It's hard to know exactly what to expect — especially considering the latest teaser, which parodies 2001: A Space Odyssey — but just know I'll be there to find out.

Release date: July 21st.

Oppenheimer

There is significant Rebel interest in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic, as Corkman Cillian Murphy takes the lead role in the acclaimed director's take on the story of the man who invented the atomic bomb.

2023 looks to be the year of the ensemble cast, as this is another film featuring a plethora of the best in the business: Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh.

You'll do well to find a 2023 film with a better collection.

As is typical with Christopher Nolan, this looks like it will be a cinematic experience you won't want to miss.

Release date: July 21st.

The Little Mermaid

Ever since the world got a glimpse of Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid's first trailer, thousands of videos of young black girls singing along in wonderment at her voice have been published on social media.

That alone would be enough to get board for yet another remake of a classic Disney film. Hamilton fans will be happy to note that Lin Manuel-Miranda was brought on board to write new songs.

Whisper it quietly, but unlike The Lion King and Jungle Book, this might even be better than the original.

Release date: May 26th.

The Fabelmans

Now 76, Stephen Spielberg is still here and still one of Hollywood's most accomplished directors.

While his most recent efforts may not have lived up to the heights of his earlier career, The Fabelmans has the potential to be one of his best yet.

It's a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story about a young boy who aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

Think of it as Spielberg's love letter to movie-making.

Release date: January 27th.

The Last Of Us

The Last Of Us is one of the most popular video games of all time, so volunteering to direct the TV adaptation wasn't a choice for the faint-hearted.

Step up Craig Mazin — the man behind one of the best shows in recent memory, Chernobyl — to leave himself at the mercy of a fanbase which can be hard to please at the best of times.

Luckily for him, The Last Of Us is already being hailed as one of the best TV shows of 2023 — a week before it has even aired.

Release date: January 15th.

Break Point

Fans of Netflix's Drive To Survive — think The Real Housewives but with Formula One cars — will be glued to their screens to see if the team behind the show that repopularised motorsports for the masses can give tennis the same treatment.

Cameras go behind the scenes following men's and women's pro tennis players throughout four Grand Slam tournaments.

If it's anything like the Formula One show then we are in for a treat.

Release date: January 13th.

Succession

If you aren't already a huge fan of Succession, then you're in luck as there is still plenty of time to catch up before the fourth season is released sometime later this spring.

All the usual cast will be back, paired with some of the best writing on television.

The finale of the third season left audiences shocked and slowed time to a glacial pace as we wait to see what will unfold.

Release date: TBC, but expected between March and June.

Boiling Point

Spin-offs are usually reserved for big franchises and superheros, but 2023 will see the technically impressive Boiling Point go under the knife and emerge as a TV show.

The film, shot entirely in one-take, garnered critical acclaim throughout last year with Stephen Graham getting a BAFTA nomination for his performance.

Graham will reprise his role for the series, but we will have to tune in to find out if there are any more technical marvels on the small screen.

Release date: TBC.

Daisy Jones & The Six

Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name, Dasiy Jones & The Six will follow the rise of a rock band through the 70s LA music scene on their quest for worldwide icon status.

While fictional, the film will be shot in a documentary-style which will aim to capture the essence of creativity in the erratic, wild world of the 70s.

None other than Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough is set to star in the lead role — enough to have me interested.

Release date: March 3rd.