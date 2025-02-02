BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

This week’s photograph goes back 76 years, and shows the first year class at the Tech School in Skibbereen. It was sent in by Mary O’Driscoll and includes her mother, Rita O’Driscoll from Union Hall, who put together all of the names of her old classmates. Front Row: Fannie Sheehan, Lily Donovan, Eileen Whooley, Kathleen Glanton, Nora McCarthy, Kathleen Finn, Anne Murphy. Middle row: Therese Hurley, Mary Sullivan, Kitty Lyons, Hannah Mary Dempsey, Breeda O’Sullivan, Eileen Connolly, Eileen Donovan. Back Row: Kathleen Connolly, Mary Kiely, May Murphy, Nellie Hallihane, Mary Browne, Eileen May O’Donovan, Kitty O’Sullivan.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to https://irishnewsarchive.com/Southern-Star-Newspaper-Subscriptions