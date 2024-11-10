BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Fans of the popular Bluebell Quartet were sad to hear about the passing of Victor Sullivan, second from right, recently. The band were well known throughout West Cork and beyond, in the 60s and 70s. They comprised, from left, the late Edward and Harry Williamson, brothers from Bandon, Victor Sullivan, and, far right, youngest Williamson brother, Willie.

