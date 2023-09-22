A swim to remember our angels

Businesswoman Caroline Murphy suffered a heartbreaking loss 14 years ago when her daughter Leah was stillborn. A sunrise swim will take place this weekend for all families who have lost children.

AROUND 300 babies die by stillbirth every year in Ireland. It happened to me and my family when, fourteen years ago, our daughter Leah was stillborn.

I could hardly get out of bed. I was devastated at losing my child and life seemed very bleak. Losing a child can be very isolating and people find it difficult to talk about. But to help grieving parents go forward, we must talk and acknowledge our children. We will never forget, but we can live our lives in a positive and happy way.

I did not realise how buying four hens would change my life so much, but I cannot deny how my family, friends, neighbours helped me through the darkest of times.

Leah is still very much part of our family and her name is mentioned often. Every year since we lost her, I have held a ‘mass of the angels’ to remember her and for all the other families who have lost their children through stillbirth and neonatal death. It was a very emotional but healing mass. The pandemic made it hard to do the mass so last year I did a sunrise swim instead. I love to sea swim when I can, and I wanted to do something positive in her memory. I am arranging a sunrise swim again this year. This swim is for all families of children who were lost either through still birth, neonatal death, illness or accident. It is to remember them and share their name and story. Everyone is welcome and you don’t have to swim, you can just come, have a cuppa and remember your loved one.

• The sunrise swim takes place this Saturday September 23rd at 7.15am at the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery.