UK’s own gubu moment

AT what point, when the leader of a country has continued to bring shame and ridicule on its top political office, should those around them call a halt to proceedings? Should it have been long before now?

Surely any student of political science would look at Britain today and call it a basket case.

Humiliation upon grotesque humiliation has been heaped on the office of prime minister by the currently holder, Boris Johnson.

The Irish-coined word ‘gubu’ could be employed by the British press now, justifiably, for the litany of mistakes, misdemeanours and downright lies that have emanated from 10 Downing Street.

The word ‘Omnishambles’ seems perfectly accurate, too.

As if other European nations weren’t feeling smug enough in the face of a disastrous Brexit, Boris has given them even more reason to give the UK a wide political berth.