Politicians took too much for granted

IT’S just a week since we were asked to vote in two referenda and to change the Irish Constitution – yet again. And the memory of it is fading fast already. At least it is for most of the public, even if the politicians are intent on playing the blame game now that the results have been analysed.

To say they underestimated the disjoin with the public is a small bit of an understatement, given the massive gap between the yes and no support for both amendments.

The family amendment saw a range of between 59% and 80% voting against the government’s suggestion, depending on what constituency you were in.

For the care amendment, the no votes ranged in size from 68% to almost 84% against. West Cork had one of the lowest ‘No’ votes in both referenda in the country (62% and 69% respectively) but that is still a significant number of voters out of step with all but two political parties.

Peadar Toibín’s Aontú and Michael Collins’ Independent Ireland parties were the only ones advocating a No, No vote, although a lot of the media commentators don’t seem to have realised Collins registered the new party some weeks ago. (Many said there was just ‘one’ party advocating two No votes.)

And there is nothing to suggest that voters were particularly swayed by the suggestions of any politicians – it’s more than likely people made up their minds for a variety of reasons – lack of clarity, confusion, fear of change, and dislike for the proposed language like ‘durable relationships’, ‘bonds that exist’ and ‘strive’.

In any case, there was so little door-to-door canvassing done in West Cork, that it is even less likely the voters were swayed by any political discourse, as they may be in a more hotly-contested election.

The phrase ‘the devil you know’ comes to mind, as the Irish are notoriously famous for taking the safer option when the alternative is in any way unclear or cloudy. Whatever the reasons for the massive disconnect between government proposals and the results, it is highly unlikely this administration will have to worry about it again.

Although they do seem intent on using it to score political points, even when the rest of the public have moved on and are now back concentrating on the real issues of the day – health, housing and the cost of living.

But the main lesson they can take from the whole debacle is that no government can afford to be complacent or arrogant when it comes to legislation, or messing with our beloved Constitution. The public are far more cautious about change than the political establishment may realise. And even more careful about taking a politician’s reassurances at face value.

Last Friday’s result will certainly give plenty of our legislators pause for thought, especially with the upcoming local and European elections, which are less than three months away now.

We can expect a lot more pavement-pounding and baby- kissing in the lead-up to election day, as the ‘takeaway’ from the referenda is surely that the days of taking the voter for granted are long gone.