Incredible courage of Ciara Mangan

RAPE survivor Ciara Mangan’s speech after seeing her abuser jailed this week was an example of remarkable bravery and resilience.

‘The absolute disregard for my life is unforgivable,’ she said. ‘I was left to choke on my own vomit that night and am lucky to still be alive.’

Her description of feeling like she was trapped under water with a shark circling her was incredibly stark.

The strength and courage of this woman will remain with many for a long time to come.

Ciara said that the other women who had gone before her and waived their anonymity had given her the strength to do the same. And she hoped her decision would lead others to do the same.

She has nothing to be ashamed of, she said.

How true. Ciara Mangan is a heroine of our times.