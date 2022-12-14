Editorial

First cold snap arrives

December 14th, 2022 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

THIS week we are experiencing the first real cold snap for some time in West Cork.

After a relatively good summer, followed by a very mild autumn, there were fears that we would never truly experience frost or snow on the south west coast again. But this week’s temperatures plummeting to below zero have shown that while climate change is very real, there will still be sudden, drastic changes in temperature which can also almost catch us off-guard.

If this week has taught us one constant: it is that the weather, as always, is still very unpredictable.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.