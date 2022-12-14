First cold snap arrives

THIS week we are experiencing the first real cold snap for some time in West Cork.

After a relatively good summer, followed by a very mild autumn, there were fears that we would never truly experience frost or snow on the south west coast again. But this week’s temperatures plummeting to below zero have shown that while climate change is very real, there will still be sudden, drastic changes in temperature which can also almost catch us off-guard.

If this week has taught us one constant: it is that the weather, as always, is still very unpredictable.