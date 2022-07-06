Drought or downpours?

This week Irish Water warned of possible drought conditions this summer. Looking out on the weather for the past few weeks, and seeing very little in the way of the heatwaves that everyone in Europe, including our nearest neighbours in Britain, seems to be experiencing, it’s hard to take water conservation pleas seriously.

But as the farmers will tell you, a lot of this rain has been relatively unimpressive in the general scheme of things, and while the weather may not be Mediterranean in style, it has still been pretty dry. Maybe we should heed the calls to cut back on splashing out, after all.