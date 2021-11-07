Editorial

Back to school … nervously

November 7th, 2021 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

With schools back after the mid-term this week, there were calls for contact-tracing to be reintroduced for school children, where Covid cases are confirmed in a classroom.

There is no doubt that vulnerable staff members and pupils, and those with vulnerable relations, are finding this environment very stressful.

A school principal told a television news reporter this week that they felt ‘abandoned’ by the HSE as their request for help and advice was practically ignored, after an outbreak in their school.

Two days after requesting direction, they had received none, and their Covid cases had more than doubled.

If contact-tracing helps put worried minds at ease, and eliminates the sense of abandonment being felt by our school principals, surely it should be considered?

