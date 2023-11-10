County final heartbreak for Tadhg MacCárthaigh

BY GER McCARTHY

THERE was heartbreak for Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s juniors and elation for Kinsale’s U16s following last weekend’s county finals involving West Cork LGFA clubs.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh took on Rockbán in Saturday’s rearranged county junior B county final at MTU Cork. Rockbán led 2-2 to 0-6 at the end of a free-flowing first half with ten-time Cork All-Ireland senior winner Valerie Mulcahy netting both of her side’s goals.

Creditably, Tadhg MacCárthaigh roared back into contention during the second period with Olivia Collins finding the net. Alas, it wasn’t enough to prevent a one-point defeat, 2-8 to 1-10, as Rockbán won the title and promotion to next season’s junior A grade. The Caheragh players, mentors and supporters were crestfallen at the final whistle. Despite a heroic effort, Ellen Hurley (0-5 frees), Olivia Collins (1-0), Amy McKennedy, Alaia O’Sullivan (0-2 each) and Rachel Leonard (0-1) scores weren’t enough to prevent a one-point loss.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s renaissance from the bottom of the junior C to near the summit of the junior B grade should not be discounted. Whilst upset to lose out to a Valerie Mulcahy-inspired Rockbán – the former Cork senior finished with 2-6 – there is much to be hopeful for in the West Cork club’s immediate and long-term future.

‘Disappointment was the overriding feeling after losing that county final,’ Tadhg MacCárthaigh manager Tony O’Driscoll told The Southern Star.

‘When you sit back, over the last couple of days, you see what we have achieved over the last couple of years. We were a struggling junior C team but managed to get out of that grade which is a very difficult grade to get out of.

‘We just kind of took things one game at a time. League game by league game and then the championship. Despite the loss we were absolutely delighted to reach a junior B county final.

‘Some of the girls are already talking about next year and going back training. So we will regroup and have another go at it again next year.’

***

Kinsale were crowned 2023 Cork LGFA U16A county champions following a terrific victory over Mourneabbey. The West Cork LGFA club led 3-3 to 1-6 at the end of a cracking opening half before adding two second-half goals. That was enough for Kinsale to win out 5-7 to 2-10 and claim the U16A county title.

Caoimhe Horgan top scored for Kinsale with 2-4. Lily Collins, Aine Ní Cearnagh and Eimear Ní Cearnagh raised green flags for a Kinsale side that also had Catherine Murphy (0-2) and Maisie O’Callaghan (0-1) on their scoresheet. Caoimhe Horgan won her club’s Player of the Match award sponsored by Actons Hotel.

Kinsale: Tara Mulcair, Kate Carmody, Caoimhe O’Donnell, Ava McCarthy, Charlotte Kiely, Sarah Thuillier, Isobelle O’Brien, Ellie Coughlan, Maisie O’Callaghan (captain), Caoimhe Horgan, Emma Jones, Catherine Murphy, Eimear Ní Cearnagh, Lily Collins, Áine Ní Cearnagh, Aishling Mulcair, Maeve Causer, Faye McNellis, Vivienne O’Callaghan, Kate O’Callaghan, Abbey O’Brien, Hannah Deasy, Anna Kelleher, Robyn Farley, Aoibhe O’Regan, Indie Desmond, Olivia Woods and Lily Crowley.

***

Clonakilty have qualified for this year’s Cork LGFA minor B county final after seeing off Donoughmore. The West Cork club completely dominated the opening half of their semi-final played in Bishopstown, amassing 4-7 and not conceding a single score at the half-time whistle.

An outclassed Donoughmore had no answer to Clonakilty’s incessant attacks in the second period before the Brewery Town ran out comprehensive 6-9 to 0-4 winners. Sara O’Sullivan (2-1), Katie O’Driscoll (1-4), Aoife O’Flynn-Meade (1-1), Jo McCaughey, Ellen Meade (1-0 each), Ciara White (0-2) and Ciara Barrett (0-1) were Clonakilty’s scorers. Clon will face the winners of Bride Rovers and Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh’s semi-final in this year’s minor B county decider.

A young O’Donovan Rossa team bowed out of this year’s Cork LGFA minor A2 county championship following a 6-15 to 1-6 semi-final defeat at the hands of Erin’s Own. Éabha O’Donovan (0-5), Orla McCarthy (1-0) and Ella Hayes (0-1) scored for a battling Rossas. Another West Cork LGFA club, Valley Rovers, will face Erin’s Own in the county decider.