Sport

WATCH: GAA legend Brian Cody's speech at the 2022 West Cork Sports Star Awards

March 14th, 2023 2:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Brian Cody speaking at the 2022 West Cork Sports Star Awards. (Photo: George Maguire)

GAA legend Brian Cody was the special guest at the West Cork Sports Star Awards in the Celtic Ross Hotel on Saturday.

You can watch his speech above, as the Kilkenny man spoke about what it takes to achieve sporting success, the importance of enjoying the sport you play and how team spirit is something to be cherished.

He was also suitably impressed by the variety of talent in the room from West Cork's sporting stars, and congratulated all the winners on their achievements.

It's safe to say he enjoyed his time down West!

Read more on the West Cork Sports Star Awards in this week's Southern Star, in shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, March 16th.

***

