Friday, 23rd November, 2018 9:10pm



Story by Kieran McCarthy



Dominic Casey is the man behind the recent success of Gary and Paul O'Donovan.

DOMINIC Casey has been crowned the World Rowing Coach of the Year at the prestigious awards ceremony in Berlin on Friday night.

The Skibbereen Rowing Club legend picked up the World Rowing award in recognition of his fantastic work with the Irish lightweights, which includes current world lightweight double champions Gary and Paul O’Donovan.

In fact, Dominic has been central to Ireland’s rowing success these past few years. His body of work is impressive. He coached Gary and Paul to those famous Olympic medals in 2016, and helped Paul win world lightweight single scull gold in both 2016 and ’17.

Also in 2017, Dominic oversaw the dominance of Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan in the lightweight pair as they won World and European gold, as well as gold at the three World Cup regattas.

This year Dominic coached Gary and Paul to a glorious gold in the lightweight double at the World Rowing Championships.

Here's a closer look at Dominic Casey from a story we ran in 2016.

Here he is, the World Rowing Coach of the Year, Dominic Casey of Ireland #WRAwards pic.twitter.com/euxUyohXXu — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) November 23, 2018