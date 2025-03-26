Dairypower: Equipment at the cutting edge of an efficiency revolution

Cork-based Dairypower Equipment is at the cutting edge of a technological, ecological and efficiency revolution that has been over five decades in the making.

While many Irish dairy farmers in Ireland are familiar with Dairypower’s scraper systems and Smart Slurry Aeration System, few might be aware that the company exports to over 35 countries around the world; from Ukraine to North America, by way of Norway.

“We work successfully in extreme and variable weather conditions,” says Brian Aherne, Dairypower’s National Sales Manager.

“Succeeding in these challenging environments really gives us the edge and confidence to keep expanding.”

The company also stands out in providing sales and services to the end user - the farmer.

This means that their finger is always on the pulse.

“This keeps us up to date with market changes and requirements,” Brian says, adding that it contrasts starkly with other companies who get farther and farther away from the end user, often losing sight of what is actually required. Diarmaid Keohane has been using Dairypower’s Smart Aeration System since 2023 on his dairy operation in Carrigroe, outside Clonakilty.

A market-leading system used in over 4,000 farms around the world, it has made this part of farming very easy, allowing slurry to be constantly ready for use, without having to spend 2-3 hours at the potentially dangerous job of agitating it.

Moreover, it’s a win-win-win system, allowing him to get on top of the health-and-safety aspect and the environmental aspect of this part of the job without having to give it a second thought.

'The slurry is ready for spreading 24 hours a day. I can just hitch onto the tank – I don’t have to be putting on another tractor or waste any time. “From a safety point of view, you’re out of the tank and you’re not near it when it’s agitating… and from the environmental point of view, the emissions aren’t as high at all….I’m absolutely delighted with it'

