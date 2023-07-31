Farmer gets suspended jail sentence for ‘appalling’ neglect of his animals

A BANDON farmer, with a previous conviction for animal neglect, has been sentenced to three months in prison and directed to pay €10,000 to two charities after being found guilty of the ‘culpable and criminal neglect’ of his animals on his farm last year.

Veterinary inspectors, acting on a tip-off from a member of the public, found six carcasses unburied on his farm.

During the case, character references from a local priest, a doctor and pharmacist were handed into court.

Ronald Gill of Meelin, Bandon appeared at Bandon District Court last week for sentencing having denied at a previous court the charge of allowing the carcasses of his animals to lie unburied on his farm last year, which could attract dogs and vermin.

Veterinary inspector with the Department of Agriculture Michael Kelleher had told the court that on March 14th 2022, the animal welfare hotline received a complaint from a member of public who expressed concerns about dead livestock on Mr Gill’s farm.

He attended the farm with his colleague Edward Myers on April 19th, and told Mr Gill why they were there. He saw a one-year-old bovine which had been dead for two

months.

‘We also saw another b ovine in a drain which had been dead for three months and the carcasses of two calves were also found in the middle of the field. They had been scavenged and appeared to be dead for a week,’ said Mr Kelleher, who handed into court pictures that he took of the dead animals.

‘Mr Gill was with us throughout our visit to the farm and he didn’t raise any issues. He said he was aware of the first dead cow but gave no explanation about the other dead animals.’

Mr Gill put it to Mr Kelleher that he knew where he was going when he entered the farm, but he denied this and said he came to the farm that morning ahead of an inspection.

‘I could see four dead animals from the ditch outside the farm and I wasn’t even on it by then,’ said Mr Kelleher.

He said he saw six dead animals on the farm which were not removed and that Mr Gill didn’t seem to be aware of some of them being dead.

Edward Myers, senior veterinary inspector said they visited the farm in the company of two gardaí.

‘I saw six dead carcasses of varying ages and states of decomposition. The slurry tanks were overflowing and there was no dry place for animals to lie down on,’ said Mr Myers.

‘Mr Gill was quite friendly and explained his method of checking his cattle, but I didn’t think it was the correct method of husbandry.’

The court heard he has nine previous convictions, including animal neglect and allowing an animal to wander on the public road.

While he had represented himself during the case, he was advised by Judge James McNulty to employ a solicitor ahead of sentencing last week.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client accepts the court’s findings, has changed his lifestyle and has come to the realisation that ‘animal husbandry’ is not for him.

‘He has depopulated the animals and has leased his farm and has no intention of going back into it considering the losses through his farm activity,’ said Mr Taaffe.

‘The mortality rates on his farm were average until about two or three years ago and he lost the ability to focus on all the issues. He became overwhelmed by it all and accepts that and has now taken rather drastic steps to cease farming.’

The court heard Mr Gill’s wife was in court to support him and has agreed her husband should not farm anymore. Mr Taaffe handed into court letters from a local priest, a doctor and pharmacist who all spoke highly of his client. Judge McNulty said the difficulty was that Mr Gill has been previously convicted for animal neglect and cruelty.

‘The photos produced in court were quite appalling and it’s culpable neglect for which he has previous convictions for,’ said the judge, who added that Mr Gill showed disrespect to the carcasses of the dead animals. He sentenced him to three months in prison but suspended the sentence for two years. He also directed him to donate €5,000 to both Christian Aid and Trocaire.

‘There has to be a price paid for culpable neglect,’ said Judge McNulty.