Witness Appeal following the discovery of a man’s body in Bandon

GARDAÍ in Bandon are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Bandon today, Saturday July 19th.

Shortly before 6:30am, Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted after a male in his 70s was found unresponsive on a local road in the Kildarra area of Bandon. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The Coroner has been notified and the deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital. A post-mortem examination will be arranged and the outcome will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, they are seeking information regarding a male observed cycling on roads in the vicinity of Kildarra in the early hours of Saturday 19th July 2025.

Additionally, any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were traveling in the area at the time asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.