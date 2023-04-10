White powder on man’s nostrils in filling station

A CARRIGALINE man who pleaded guilty to the possession of ketamine had initially been spotted by gardaí with white powder around his nostrils at a petrol station, a court heard last week.

Bryan Cotter (37) of 5 Nova Court, Carrigaline appeared at Bandon District Court on the drugs possession charge. Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that at 7.50pm on January 14th 2022 gardaí were at Allen’s Petrol Station in Belgooly when they noticed a suspicious male walking across forecourt.

‘They went over to speak to him, noticing he had white powder around his nostril. He was then brought to Kinsale Garda Station, and while there he handed over a clear bag of white powder which he said was for his own use,’ said Sgt Kelly. The estimated value of the ketamine was €120 and the court heard that he has two previous convictions, which are road-traffic related.

Solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin said his client had been out socialising with two others in Cork and were on their way to Kinsale to continue socialising when he met the gardaí. ‘He co-operated and made full admissions. He was keeping bad company there and is of a previous good character,’ said Mr Ó Donnabháin.

He said his client works with a medical device company and has no dependents. ‘He has been very nervous about coming to court and it’s been a sobering experience for him. He has waved goodbye to his associates.’

Judge James McNulty noted that the defendant is ‘37 and not 17’ and that the white powder from his nostrils might have brought him to the attention of the gardaí. Judge McNulty said he would need €1,000 and adjourned the case to April 17th next. He told Mr Ó Donnabháin that he could persuade the court about a conditional charge if the money is paid by then.