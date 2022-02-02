News

WE'RE HIRING! The Southern Star is on the hunt for our next sales superstar

February 2nd, 2022 8:57 AM

By Southern Star Team

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced salesperson to join The Southern Star team working across our newspaper, magazine, features, website and social media.

Candidates should have experience in telephone sales and key account management / field sales.

Digital sales experience would also be an advantage.

Please forward your CV and a brief covering letter for the attention of the Managing Director to: [email protected] or fill out this form.

 

Closing date for applications: Friday, 18th February.

***

