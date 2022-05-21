FITNESS: This adds up to a top bicep exercise

OUR biceps are known as the ‘guns.’ This muscle runs from your shoulder to elbow and the term is meant to have derived from the baseball sense of a powerful throwing arm.

Working out your arms should be part of every gym routine. There are so many exercises you can choose from and this week I’m looking at 7-7-7.

It’s an advanced and difficult exercise to perform.

There are three parts to the exercise and you need a strong base. Start by catching a barbell with your desired weight at groin level and feet shoulder width apart. Now curl the barbell up to 45 degrees and back down. It’s like half the movement. Do this seven times. Now for the next seven, start at 45 degrees and curl it all the way to the top and back to 45 degrees. The final seven repetitions are from the very bottom to the very top.

Tip

A strong foundation is key because you’re doing the movement 21 times. It’s a tough exercise so be careful that you don’t have too much weight at the start ... and it goes without saying, enjoy it.