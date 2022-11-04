Teenage girl from Clonakilty reported missing since Wednesday

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Alesha Munir who went missing from Clonakilty on Wednesday.

Alesha who is described as being '5 feet 5 inches tall with a stocky build' was last seen at approximately 6pm in Clonakilty.

She has long black hair and brown eyes and when last seen Alesha was wearing a black hooded jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Air Max runners.

Anyone with information on Alesha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.