Search ongoing for missing boy in sea off Fountainstown

THE Coast Guard is assisting in a search for a young boy who is missing having been in the water near Fountainstown today.

Crosshaven RNLI and Coast Guard crews are helping with the search and rescue helicopters are surveying the area.

It is believed the boy was in the water this afternoon when he got into difficulty and emergency services were called to assist in the search.

This evening the Garda Press Office issued a statement saying that gardaí and emergency services were currently engaged in a search operation along the coastline at Fountainstown beach.

'Garda units from Crosshaven and Carrigaline stations are involved in this operation alongside the Coast Guard, RNLI, fire services, Customs and Mallow River Rescue,' they added.