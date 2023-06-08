Sales rep who wasn’t short of money was caught on CCTV stealing groceries

A SALES rep who was caught stealing groceries from a Clonakilty supermarket had in fact stolen on three other separate occasions after CCTV was examined by the staff, a court heard.

Noel McCarthy (53) with an address of 21 Seven Oaks, Frankfield, Douglas, Cork city pleaded guilty to four theft charges at Clonakilty District Court.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that on March 6th last gardaí received a call from Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty because staff had a suspicion that groceries had been taken from the shop by a sales rep known to them.

The total amount of groceries amounted to €241.78 and all the property was recovered.

‘Mr McCarthy was arrested and made admissions, but during the investigation staff at Scally’s trawled through the CCTV and it was discovered that he could be seen coming out with a shopping trolley to a loading bay,’ said Sgt Kelly.

‘It turned out the first theft occurred on February 13th with goods valued at €174.89 stolen, followed by thefts on February 20th where the goods were valued at €47.51 and finally on February 27th where the groceries were valued at €179.53.’

The court heard that he admitted all four thefts, was remorseful, apologised and has no previous convictions.

His solicitor, David Kenny, said his client, who is a dad-of-four, put his hands up to all the offences and had €405 in court to cover the costs of the groceries stolen from the earlier thefts.

‘He had a blame-free life up until now. He has lost his job as a result of the thefts. He can’t explain it and has had a difficulty with depression,’ said Mr Kenny, who handed in a letter from his client’s doctor.

‘He is extremely upset and embarrassed. He had no reason to steal the groceries as he is not short of money.’

Judge James McNulty said the defendant is the ‘picture of anxiety and stress.’

‘He needs to address his health issues and the court is prepared to accept that these were committed while he was unwell. It was bad judgement while he was off his medication,’ said Judge McNulty.

‘Sadly, as a trusted sales rep, he has lost his job and Noel has to pick himself up and get back up on the horse.’

The judge granted him a conditional discharge for two years in his bond of €500 with no cash required and without supervision.

‘The court takes into consideration that he has no previous convictions and has made amends. If he re-offends he will be back here.’