Renewed appeal for information on missing teenager, last seen in Skibbereen

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Eire King (14) who was last seen on the evening of May 8th in the Skibbereen area.

Eire is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, light blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Eire was last seen wearing grey school trousers and a long sleeved black jumper. She was also carrying a black school bag.

It's believed Eire may currently be in the East Cork area.

Anyone with any information on Eire's whereabouts is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station at 023 8821570, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.