News PICTURE GALLERY: Plough on, Kilmeen! March 28th, 2022 8:30 PM By Michael Stephens

A spectacular drone shot of the ploughing match which took place on Sunday on the lands of John and Declan Buttimer at Rossmore. A large number of competitors took part in what is the penultimate ploughing match of the season with the Kilbrittain match which is on this coming weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)