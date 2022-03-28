PICTURE GALLERY: Plough on, Kilmeen!

A spectacular drone shot of the ploughing match which took place on Sunday on the lands of John and Declan Buttimer at Rossmore. A large number of competitors took part in what is the penultimate ploughing match of the season with the Kilbrittain match which is on this coming weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Kilmeen, West Cork, Ireland. 20th Mar, 2022. A ploughing match took place today on the lands of John and Declan Buttimer, Rossmore. A large number of competitors took part in what is the penultimate ploughing match of the season with the Kilbrittain match next weekend. Enjoying the ploughing match were Olivia and Daniel Bennett from Rossmore. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Competing in the match were Pat Joe O'Donovan, Lisavaird with Jim Clancy, Rossmore; Aoibhí and Ellie Collins were spectating, as were Charlie and Leah Beamish from Drimoleague. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Angela Grace from Drinagh with ‘Badger’, above. Left: Jason Collins from Rossmore with his daughters Ellie and Aoibhí. Right: the committee of the West Cork Ploughing Association bidding farewell to retiring treasurer Phillie Beechiner (centre), who has held the position for 40 years, with Phillie Willie Young; Ann Coakley; Jimmy Hurley; John Keohane; Marian Bennett and James Coakley. (Photos: Andy Gibson & Denis Boyle)
Kilmeen, West Cork, Ireland. 20th Mar, 2022. A ploughing match took place today on the lands of John and Declan Buttimer, Rossmore. A large number of competitors took part in what is the penultimate ploughing match of the season with the Kilbrittain match next weekend. The committee of the West Cork Ploughing Association got together to bid farewell to retiring treasurer Phillie Beechiner (centre), who has held the position for 40 years. Pictured with Phillie are Willie Young; Ann Coakley; Jimmy Hurley; John Keohane; Marian Bennett and James Coakley. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Ray, Rose and Olivia Bennett, and Lorraine Tobin. (Photo Denis Boyle)
