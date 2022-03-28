News

PICTURE GALLERY: Plough on, Kilmeen!

March 28th, 2022 8:30 PM

By Michael Stephens

A spectacular drone shot of the ploughing match which took place on Sunday on the lands of John and Declan Buttimer at Rossmore. A large number of competitors took part in what is the penultimate ploughing match of the season with the Kilbrittain match which is on this coming weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Olivia and Daniel Bennett enjoying the action. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Competing in the match were Pat Joe O'Donovan, Lisavaird with Jim Clancy, Rossmore (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Enjoying the ploughing match were Aoibhí and Ellie Collins from Rossmore. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Charlie and Leah Beamish from Drimoleague. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Angela Grace from Drinagh with ‘Badger’ (Photo: Denis Boyle)

The committee of the West Cork Ploughing Association bidding farewell to retiring treasurer Phillie Beechiner (centre), who has held the position for 40 years, with Phillie Willie Young; Ann Coakley; Jimmy Hurley; John Keohane; Marian Bennett and James Coakley. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Ray, Rose and Olivia Bennett, and Lorraine Tobin. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

