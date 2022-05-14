Myross venue to host group from Ghana on agri-food debate

CECAS in Myross, Leap will host a visiting delegation from Ghana in mid-May for a three-day programme. The event aims to share a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities for the agri-food sector in Ghana, including the vulnerabilities to the impacts of climate change, land use including sustainable forest management, and the need to develop sustainable solutions in production, access to markets, supply chain and distribution. The event will take place from May 16th-19th, and the second day of the programme will be open to stakeholders and interested members of the public. The event will provide a platform for further engagement and networking opportunities as well as the potential for collaboration and partnership in joint projects. Contributors and speakers include Dr Oliver Moore, UCC; Allison Roberts, Exploding Tree Chocolate; Peter Gaynor, Fairtrade Ireland; Davie Philip, Cultivate; Clodagh McGurk, West Cork Leader and Noel Casserly, Green Skibbereen, among others. Tickets are €25, available on Eventbrite, registration will open at 9.30am for a 10.30am start. A light buffet lunch is included. Queries to [email protected]