Discover the advantages of online therapy

Do you feel you need to talk through an issue to make sense of what happened?

Dunmanway-based psychotherapist Marion Mensing is now offering online therapy sessions from the comfort and seclusion of your own home.

‘My desire is to help others to get through difficult times—as I got through difficult times,’ says Marion who studied Counselling and Psychotherapy at PCI College in Cork and qualified with an I.A.C.P. accredited Diploma.

Marion’s standard fee for a therapy session online is only €40. She also offers a compassionate fee of €20 for people with lower incomes.

Before becoming a therapist, Marion graduated with a PhD in Natural Sciences (Dr. rer. nat.) from the University of Muenster in Germany in 1990 with Statistical Research as main area.

She then worked for more than two decades in different roles in the financial services industry in Germany, Luxembourg and Ireland.

‘Looking back, I understand that my development as a therapist started with a perfect storm in my personal and professional life after more than 20 years in the financial services industry,’ Marion says.

‘My spirituality was the key to restoring my well-being and gave me the resilience to build up my life again ‘from scratch.’

Regular practice of Mindful Movement, Yoga and Reiki, as well as 27 years of daily meditation has heightened her self-awareness.

‘I could not imagine going back to my old life, and with the help of a friend I got into the role of a group facilitator in residential addiction treatment.

‘There I learned that in many, many cases severe trauma lies behind the symptoms of addiction, and more in-depth work would be required to heal those wounds. This led me to study counselling and psychotherapy’.

In the first therapy session Marion says: ‘we will assess if we can work with each other, if online-counselling is suitable for you and how we can proceed.

‘My philosophical base is humanistic in the sense of deeply valuing and respecting the client’s individual way of being. I am open to a broad variety of therapeutic methods because I do not believe that one way fits all.’

Marion uses a GDPR compliant and easy-to-use infrastructure for video calls with secure messaging and payment facilities, not requiring any downloads from clients.

To book a session with Marion visit www.marionmensing.ie.

Follow Marion on Twitter (@MarionMensing) and Instagram (@drmarionmensing).